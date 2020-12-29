Suzanne Ida (Robins) Bateman, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Suzanne Ida (Robins) Bateman, 97, life-time resident of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania and most recently St. Paul’s Senior Living Center, where she passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 27, 2020.

She was born in Buhl Hospital, Sharon, Pennsylvania, on October 25, 1923, to Evelyn V. (Robinson) Robins and Austin F. Robins.

She graduated from Sharpsville Senior High School, Class of 1942.

After raising her five children, she entered the Mercer County Vocational Tech Program and graduated from their Licensed Practical Nurse Program in 1975.

She was employed for over 20 years as a Licensed Practical Nurse at the Farrell Osteopathic Hospital and worked on the Medical and Surgical Units.

Suzanne was a member of the Sharpsville First Methodist Church most of her life and more recently a member of the First United Methodist Church in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

She married her high school sweet heart, Walter “Cotton” Bateman, February 4, 1944.

She was an avid reader and liked James Patterson mysteries

She belonged to two Bowling Leagues and bowled a 200 game at the age of 93. She loved to travel and made several trips to visit her son in California. Her most recent was to celebrate her 90th birthday with her children and their spouses. Another vacation highlight was a trip to Lake Tahoe and seeing George Burns in person. She was always ready for shopping trips with her three daughters and stopping for pie and coffee. She also loved attending the annual Canton, Ohio, Football Hall of Fame and watching the hot air balloons, fireworks and parade. She loved to play cards and was a founding member of her grade school card club which continued to meet monthly for Thursday night club. Their friendships remained throughout their lives. She also loved attending activities that her grandchildren were involved in. They were very special to her.

She is survived by her daughters, Karen Phillips (Douglas) Hermitage, Pennsylvania, Debra Petricini (Daniel) North Canton, Ohio and Diane McDougal Hermitage, Pennsylvania; sons, Gary Bateman (Lori) Rowlette, Texas, Walter Bateman, Jr., San Diego, California; grandchildren, Casey Alvarez (John), Allie Bateman, Daniel Petricini (Suzanne), Julianne Petricini (Jack Gazdik ), Robert Petricini, Katheryn Schrier (Mark), Scott Phillips, Brian Phillips and great-grandchild, Bridget Petricini.

Suzanne was preceded in death by her husband, Walter R. Bateman who passed away February 21, 2012; grandson, Jonathan Petricini and son-in-law, Robert McDougal.

She will be sadly missed by all her family and extended family. We have many fond memories of times spent in her back yard pool, family celebrations and her delicious chocolate cakes.

The family wishes to thank the nursing staff at St. Paul’s Willows B Community for their kindness and wonderful care, the head of the Fitness Center where she spent many mornings, the dining room assistants who prepared special items when she didn’t eat and the housekeepers who were so kind to her.

Due to the pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be sent to St. Paul’s Senior Living Center 339 East Jamestown Road Greenville, PA 16125 or to Buhl Park 715 Hazen Road Hermitage, PA 16148, in memory of Suzanne.

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.