Suzanne E. Granger Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Suzanne E. Granger, 83, passed away peacefully Sunday night, June 2, 2019, at The Assumption Village in North Lima.

Suzanne was born September 28, 1935, in Massillon, a daughter of the late Edward F. and Gladys V. Denbow Stoll and came to the Youngstown area with her family as a child.

She graduated from South High School with honors in 1953 and worked in the offices of U.S. Steel during the years prior to her marriage in 1962.

“Grandma Susie”, as she would later come to be known, taught Sunday School for over 50 years at Martin Luther Lutheran Church in Youngstown, also serving on church council and various committees. She later became a member at Bethel Lutheran Church, where she also spent time teaching Sunday School.

Upon all her children reaching school age, she worked as a teacher’s aide for the Youngstown City Schools from 1978 to 1996, working mainly with children with special needs. She also worked part-time at Gorant Candies in Austintown for 15 years, in part because she loved to buy their cards to send to family and friends for all occasions.

Susie was a huge fan of Frank Sinatra and one would often hear his music playing around the house. She loved when it snowed and loved making multiple visits to the Canfield Fair each and every year. She also enjoyed getting together and playing cards every month with “the club girls”, her lifelong friends from high school. Most of all, she enjoyed the time spent with her children and grandchildren.

Her husband of 56 years, Gerald “Jack” Granger, whom she married May 25, 1962, passed away July 8, 2018.

Suzanne leaves to cherish her memory three sons, Ron (Leslie) Granger of Liberty Township, Jon (Diana) Granger and Greg (Paula) Granger of Peachtree, Georgia and ten grandchildren, Courtney Wasko, Dr. Gerald Wasko, Krystle, Thomas, Shannah, Gabrielle Granger, Nicole Granger, Jonelle, Mason Granger and Jacob Granger.

Family and friends may gather from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, at Bethel Lutheran Church, 425 Crestview Drive, Boardman, where funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will take place at a later date at Tod Homestead Cemetery in Youngstown, where Suzanne will be laid to rest next to her husband.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Girard.

Susie’s family would like to thank the extraordinary staff of the Special Care Unit at Assumption Village in North Lima for their loving care. Each night she would exchange an “I love you” with the various staff members that would put her to bed and it has given Susie’s family great comfort knowing the last words she heard were “I love you too, Susie Q” from nurse Sheila.

