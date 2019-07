HERMITAGE, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Susanne (O’Shanick) Avril, age 93, of Hermitage, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019.

She was as born in Sharon, PA on December 3, 1925 to the late Michael and Susanna (Vaskanin) O’Shanick.

Susanne is survived by her children, David (Susan), Robert (Susan), Susan, Paula (Mark); grandchildren, Robert, Ryan, Jonathan and Andrew.

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. To leave condolences for the family go www.crematepa.com