Susan T. (Laprocina) Kidwell, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Susan T. (Laprocina) Kidwell, age 91, of Warren, Ohio, formerly of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020 at the Windsor House in Champion, Ohio.



Susan was born October 6, 1928 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Nicholas and Anna Marie (Renaldo) Laprocina.

She married Robert J. Kidwell on August 18, 1976 and he survives in Warren, Ohio.



A 1948 graduate of St. Mary’s High School in Warren, Ohio, Susan worked for St. Joseph’s Hospital four years while she was in school and then went on to work for Packard Electric as an Inspector for twenty years before retiring.



She was a member of the First Presbyterian church in Sharon, Pennsylvania and was a volunteer for the Sharon Regional Health System Auxiliary for over twenty years and for the Keystone Blind Association for five years. Susan loved sewing, gardening and entertaining her family, especially the grandchildren.



Susan is survived by two daughters , Maryann Marletto (Rainer) Shelp of Lakeside Arizona and Suzanne Marletto (Julius) Lloyd of Reston, Virginia, one son Frank (Lori) Marletto of Sharon, Pennsylvania, a step-daughter Sharon (Robert) Carlson of Cortland, OH, a step-son, Brian Kidwell of Vienna, Ohio, a brother Peter (Barbara) Laprocina of Seabring, Ohio, seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by four brothers and four sisters.



A private visitation and service will be held at the convenience of the family, with Rev. Dr. Glenn Hink officiating.

Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery.



Memorial contributions can be made to the Shenango Valley Senior Community Center, 220 N.Buhl Farm Road, Hermitage, Pa. 16148 or the First Presbyterian Church of Sharon, 600 E. State Street, Sharon, Pa. 16146.



Arrangements are being handled by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, Pa. 16146.



