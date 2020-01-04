Susan R. Gilmour-Losen, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Susan R. Gilmour-Losen, 73, was reunited with the love of her life in heaven on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, after passing in the coronary intensive care unit after a brief illness at the University Hospitals in Cleveland.

She was born on July 28, 1946 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Joseph and Helen (Wenger) Gilmour.

Sue grew up in Warren but later moved to Howland during her high school years and graduated from Howland High School in 1964.

She was a homemaker for many years, dedicated to taking care of her family. She and her son continued to run the family-owned business after the passing of her late husband.

She is survived by her daughter, Tonya D. Losen-Shelko; son, Shawn C. Losen; three grandchildren: Dylan, Jaime, and Amanda and two brothers, Robert Gilmour of Florida and Timothy Gilmour of Champion.

She is preceded in death by her high-school sweetheart and husband of forty-six years, Michael R. “Mick” Losen on July 3, 2011.

Sue was a wonderful mother with a heart of gold where her family came first, always surrounded by laughter and smiles from her children and her grandchildren, who were her pride and joy. The legacy of her kind spirit, loving thoughtfulness and zest for life will live on through them. Sue will be deeply missed by her family and friends, but find peace knowing she is reunited with her husband, Mick, once again.

Services are 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Howland Township Cemetery. Friends may call 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

