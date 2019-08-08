Susan M. Obradovich, Vienna, Ohio – Obituary

VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Susan M. Obradovich, 58, of Vienna, passed away peacefully at home following a short battle with metastatic cancer on Monday, July 22,2019.

She was born Friday, October 7, 1960 in Kinsman the daughter of the late Richard Stottlemire and Delores Pearl Jack Zrioka and was a lifelong area resident.

Sue was a in home health care aide and made a wonderful home for her daughters.

She was a vivacious reader, who also enjoyed flower gardening and spending time with her family and friends.

Sue was a volunteer for the Salvation Army during the holiday season and was a volunteer for the American Red Cross.

She was a member of Valley Missionary Baptist Church in Niles.

Fond memories of Sue will be forever cherished by three daughters Brandy Lewis of Warren; Sherry (Nick Miller) Obradovich of Vienna and Michaela Obradovich of Niles; a brother Richard Stottlemire II of Niles; two sisters Faye Lynn Kneubehl of Niles and Diana Edwards of Cicero, Idaho and her grandson and “Boo” Deon Provitt II. She was also survived by her bundle of fur babies that filled her days with joy and laughter.

Besides her father and mother Delores who preceded her in death on June 14, 2019; Her step-father Steve Zrioka; she is also preceded in death by two sisters Denise Baugh and Pamela Mills and a brother Randy Stottlemire.

A Celebration of her life will take place on Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Hidden Café, 4248 N. River Road NE, Warren, OH 44484.

Sue would like to leave her children and grandson with the following words of wisdom: “Don’t go to jail on a Friday, because you can’t see a judge until Monday” and “In your entire life no one will EVER love you more than I do”!

A Caring Cremation and Professional Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated to Serving Your Loved Ones.

This obituary may be viewed, and condolences sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.