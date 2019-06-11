Susan M. Bailey Obituary

GREENVILLE, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Susan M. “Sue” Bailey, of Greenville, age 64, passed away Sunday evening, June 9, 2019 in her residence surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born in Greenville on September 8, 1954 a daughter of Grant “Red” and Fay (Buhl) Dignall.

She was a 1972 graduate of Greenville High School and a member of Calvary United Methodist Church.

Sue was employed for 20 years at Lowe’s in Hermitage and previously was employed at Jamesway in Greenville for 15 years.

She enjoyed trips to the casino; traveling to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; watching her grandson’s play ball games and her two cats, Garfield and Fluffy.

Sue is survived by her fiancé, George Derr of Greenville; her mother, Fay Dignall of Greenville; a daughter, Brenda Bailey and her companion, Christopher Kosonen, of Greenville; a son, Eric Bailey of Greenville; a stepson, Ryan Derr of Greenville; a sister, Karen Foulk and her husband, Richard, of Greenville; two grandsons, Cameron Gehr and Jayden Gehr; a niece, Mandi Curtis and her husband, Scott, of Erie and a nephew, Brian Foulk and his wife, Meghan, of Indiana, Pennsylvania.

She was preceded in death by her father.

Calling hours will be held Wednesday, June 12, 2019, 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville, Pennsylvaina.

Funeral service will be Thursday, June 13, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Shenango Valley Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Strayhaven Inc., 94 Donation Road, Greenville, PA 16125.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 12 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.