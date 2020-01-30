Susan L. Smith, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Susan L. Smith, 55, of Sharon, joined her husband Leslie “Rocky” Smith in eternity Monday, January 27, 2020 after an extended illness.



Out of high school Sue worked for the Salvation Army managing their thrift store and was also where she met her husband Rocky. Sue dedicated her life to caring for her son Jason and advocating for the rights of handicapped individuals.

She was very talented at crocheting and embroidery. Her family and loved ones will always cherish the beautiful handmade items she made for them.

The family would like to extend a thank you to Sue’s wonderful neighbors Pete and Norma Comninos and Sarah Buzzard, also Cortasia Hilton, her dedicated aide and good friend.

She is survived by her son, Jason Smith of Sharon, parents Eleanor and Henry Yudt Jr. of Sharon, sister, Valerie (Randy) Graham of Sharpsville, sister in laws, Susan Smith, Mary Ann Murphy, brothers, Robert (Tricia) Yudt of Erie and Thomas (Carole) Yudt of Sharpsville.

Sue was preceded in death by her sister, Lisa (Yudt) Torok and brother in law, Rick Smith.

Per her request, no services will be held.



Online condolences may be expressed at www.shermanfuneralhome.com

Arrangements entrusted to the SHERMAN Funeral Home & Cremation Service Hermitage, PA.