Susan F. Shemancik, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Susan F. Shemancik, 67, of Sharon, passed away on February 28, 2020 in her home.



Susan was born on May 24th, 1952 to George and Francis Louise (Cassidy) Shemancik in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

She graduated from Sharpsville High School. Susan worked as a secretary for Sharpsville High School until her retirement.



She was of the Catholic Faith. Susan was an adamant supporter and fan of the Total Package Band. She was a Dallas Cowboys and Ohio State Buckeyes fan. She loved her rescue dog Anna.



Susan is survived by her sister, Connie Shemancik of Farrell, cousin Diane King Trsinar and her husband Doug Trsinar, Aaron Bradley, Travis King and Madison King.



She was preceded in death by father, George Shemancik, mother, Francis Louise Shemancik and brother, Jimmy Cassidy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the family for the care of Susan’s beloved dog Anna.



Friends may call Saturday March 14, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at SHERMAN Funeral Home & Cremation Service 2201 Highland Rd. Hermitage, Pennsylvania.



Funeral services will be held on Saturday March 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the SHERMAN Funeral Home with Pastor Marcia Grim, officiating.



Arrangements entrusted to the SHERMAN Funeral Home & Cremation Service.