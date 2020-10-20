Susan Ellen (Davis) Brown, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Susan Ellen (Davis) Brown, 87, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Masternick Memorial in New Middletown.

Susan was born February 7, 1933, in Darlington, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Thomas and Florence Huff Davis.

She was raised in Cannelton, Pennsylvania and attended Darlington schools.

She was Catholic by faith.

Susan was a devoted wife and mother and worked as a homemaker. She enjoyed crocheting, puzzles, was an avid reader and enjoyed computer games and spending time with family.

Susan was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Kenneth Brown in 2004; a daughter, Cathy Brown; three brothers, Wayne and Harold Davis and Francis Earley; three sisters, Dorothy Esterly, Georgia Feezle and Kathleen Randolph.

She is survived by two sons, Leonard (Conny) Brown and Ken, Jr. (Kerri) Brown; nine grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren and a special niece, Ginny Betke, who was raised as her sister.

The family will receive friends Friday evening, October 23, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine.

A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 24, at the funeral home with Father David Misbrener serving as celebrant.

Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in East Palestine.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Masternick as well as Southern Care Hospice for their care and compassion shown to Susan while in their care.

Arrangements handled by Linsley-Royal Funeral Home.

