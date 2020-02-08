Susan E. McCrimmon, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Susan E. McCrimmon, 59, of Cortland, was called home to the Lord on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Boardman.

She was born on July 21, 1960 in Warren, the daughter of Carl and Shirley (Camp) McCrimmon, and had lived all her life in the area.

Susan graduated from Lakeview High School.

She worked for Datco.

She was full of life and loved her time with her family. Any and every family activity, from the biggest to the smallest, was important and fun. She also enjoyed music and singing.

She is sadly missed by her father, Carl McCrimmon of Kinsman; two children, Rachel Ward (Dwight) of Kinsman and Jeremy Feidler of Cortland; three grandchildren, Emma Ward, Gracelynn Feidler and Elise Ward and two brothers, Brad McCrimmon of Cortland and Michael McCrimmon (Susan) of Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Preceding her in death are her mother, Shirley McCrimmon and her loving companion, Leroy Huff.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Cortland Christian Church, 153 Grove Street, Cortland.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020 at the church, with Reverend Casey Chapman officiating. Please wear bright colors to the service.

Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery in Cortland.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200.

