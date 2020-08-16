Susan E. Baun, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Susan E. Baun, 77, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at St. Elizabeth’s Health Center in Boardman.

Susan was born April 28, 1943 in Salem, Ohio, daughter of the late Samuel Lindsay, Jr. and Beryl Dye Lindsay.

She was a 1961 graduate of Columbiana High School and earned her degree in Art from YSU. Susan worked various jobs prior to retirement but was most proud of being a homemaker and raising her family.

She enjoyed puzzles, gardening, crafting and was an avid reader, but spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought her the most joy.

Susan is survived by two sons, Scot Baun of Danville, Pennsylvania and Sean Baun of Gambrills, Maryland; two daughters, Lani Terry of Stafford, Virginia and Lara Bosworth of Columbia, South Carolina; a sister, Becky Simpson of Columbiana; 11 grandchildren as well as one great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lonnie Baun, in 2013 after 49 years of marriage.

Following Susan’s wishes, all services will be private.

The Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine is in charge of arrangements.

More stories from WKBN.com: