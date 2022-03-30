BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Susan Diane DiGiacomo, 69, died on Saturday, March 26, 2022, from recurrent metastatic cancer and related complications.

Susan (Sue) is survived by her son, Alex (Alexandra Basen) DiGiacomo of Toronto, Canada; life partner of ten years, Eugene F. Pushic of Boardman; sisters, Sandra (Anthony) Malice of North Lima and Sharyn Campbell of Richmond, Virginia and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a nephew.

Sue was born on June 24, 1952, in Youngstown, Ohio, to John B. and Mary Jane Zimmerman Campbell.

She graduated from Boardman High School in 1970, received her BA in 1974 from Youngstown State University, and was awarded her MLS in 1983 by Kent State University.

Sue proudly served in Ohio public education for 38 years, beginning as a much-loved English teacher at Field Local Schools (three years) and Boardman Local Schools (nine years). In 1986, she assumed the role of High School Librarian at Boardman, retiring in 2012.

Sue was married to Kenneth J. DiGiacomo for 35 years.

Sue poured her love into gardening, both at her home and at Gene’s cottage on Lake Erie; she received countless compliments on her flowers every year. A lifelong learner, she took great pleasure in travel throughout her life: Europe, the Caribbean, Canada and various locales in the U.S.; Sue traveled for family vacations, pleasure, quilt trips and to visit friends and family. Her thoughtful gifts, cards, books and notes were always beautifully presented and selected with the utmost care. Friends described Sue as determined, positive and dependable. Neighbors remembered her as a perfect hostess, resourceful and courageous. To her family, she was joyful, caring, forgiving, patient and resolute. All agree that Sue never wavered in her pursuit to live fully.

A memorial service celebrating Sue’s life will be announced at a later date.

In her memory, act as she did, hold a loved one a little tighter, call a friend you haven’t talked to in a while, sit outside with a glass of wine and enjoy the beauty of nature and let others know that they are loved.

Donations may be sent to Goodwill Industries International, Inc. (goodwill.org) or The Nature Conservancy (nature.org).

The family thanks the staff at Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital for their care and support of Sue throughout March 2022.

