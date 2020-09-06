Sunjong (David) Park, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Sunjong (David) Park, 16, of Greenville, Pennsylvania, formerly of Daejeon, South Korea, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 4, 2020 at his residence.



Sunjong (David) was born in Daejeon, South Korea on September 9, 2003 to Sanki Park and Jihyun Lee.



David was a junior at Greenville High School where he enjoyed playing football.



Sunjong (David) is survived by his parents; a brother, Jinyoung Park of Daejeon, South Korea; grandparents, Byungdon Park, Myungja Song, Yonggyu Lee and Jihyun Lee.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Osborne-Williams Funeral Home, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Avenue, Greenville, PA 16125.



A private funeral service will be held at Osborne-Williams Funeral Home, Inc., at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020, with Reverend Jong Man Lee presiding and Gloria Jun interpreting.



The funeral will be live streamed on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. You can view by going to Sungjong (David) Park’s obituary on the funeral home website.



Sunjong (David) will be cremated and laid to rest in his home country of South Korea.



Memorial contributions can be made to: The Park Family c/o Osborne-Williams Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Avenue, Greenville, PA 16125.



Messages of sympathy, stories and photos can be shared at www.osborne-williams.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Sunjong (David) Park please visit our Tribute Store.

More stories from WKBN.com: