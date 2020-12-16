Sueann Brincko Turschak, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sueann Brincko Turschak, 77, passed away in Arcadia, Florida, on Saturday, December 5, 2020 surrounded by her four children, after a brief illness.



She was born in New Castle, Pennsylvania on December 14, 1942 the daughter of John and Susanna (Flynn) Brincko.

Sueann graduated from Niles McKinley High School in 1960 and worked as a pharmacist technician for Franklin Pharmacy in Warren, Ohio for 36 years.

She married her husband of 53 years, Richard D. Turschak on June 24, 1963.



Sueann was of the Catholic faith and loved to read novels, play games, go on cruises and support her children and grandchildren in each and every sport or hobby in which they participated, including football, track, basketball, volleyball, soccer and showing horses. She enjoyed watching sports, especially The Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians. Sueann took every opportunity to travel and loved spending the winters in Arcadia, Florida where she was the Queen Mother of the DeSoto Village Red Hat Society. Playing Mahjong and visiting with her friends at the DeSoto Village were among her favorite activities. Sueann had a way of making friends easily and getting to know details about the lives of almost everyone she met.

She is survived and celebrated by daughters, Rhonda (Jim) Accordino of Cortland, Ohio and Judy (Vernon) Murphy of Chesapeake, Virginia; her sons, Rich (Leigh Ann) Turschak of Stow, Ohio and Shawn (Rachel) Turschak of Chapel Hill, North Carolina; her sister, Judy Snow of Cortland, Ohio; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Stellmar of Struthers, Cynthia (Larry) Iorio of California and Pam Brincko of Canfield and brother-in-law, Russell (Mary Ann) Turschak of Campbell.

Sueann’s energy lives on through her nine grandchildren, Amanda Accordino of Olmsted Falls, Ohio, Alexis Accordino of Cortland, Shawne-Marinn Murphy of Chesapeake, Virginia, Jason and Lauren Turschak of Stow, Emily Turschak of Seattle, Washington, Olivia, Isabel and Grace Turschak of Chapel Hill, North Carolina. She is also survived by many friends in Ohio, Florida and South Carolina who will miss her dearly.





Sueann was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Richard D. Turschak who passed away on September 7, 2016; her brother, John E. Brincko; sister-in-law, Claudia Brincko; brothers-in-law, Jim Stellmar and Carl Snow and beloved dogs Jackie and Daisy.



Sueann’s family would like to thank the ICU staff at the DeSoto Memorial Hospital for their incredible care and compassion during this difficult time.

At the request of her children a celebration of Sueann’s life will be held in Niles, Ohio this summer.



Funeral arrangements are by the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home, Niles, Ohio. Visit holetonyuhasz.com to send condolences to her family.