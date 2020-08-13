Sue Anne Bullock, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sue Anne Bullock, 83, passed away at 9:55 a.m. on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at the Continuing Healthcare at the Ridge.



She was born in Warren, Ohio on November 15, 1936 the daughter of John Arthur and Alfreda Mae (Moseley) Robinson.



She was a 1954 graduate of Niles McKinley High School and received her Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Elementary Education from Kent State University.

For many years, she was a first grade school teacher in the Madison and Leavittsburg School Districts. She later worked at JCPenny at the Eastwood Mall in the drapery and bedding departments.

Sue was an active member for over 60 years at the First United Methodist Church where she also participated in the Rachel Circle and volunteered with serving the Niles Community Dinners.

She enjoyed camping, painting, crafting and especially cherished spending time with her grandchildren.



Sue is survived by her husband of 61 years, Robert Gene Bullock whom she married on July 11, 1959; four children, Richard (Sharon) Bullock of Niles, Beth Ripple of Boardman, Pamela (John) Valentino of Littleton, Colorado and James Bullock of Warren; six grandchildren Stephen, Ryan (Matthew), Andrew, Kyle, Christian and William; great-grandson, Benjamin; brother, Richard (Pat) Robinson of The Villages, Florida and sister, Carolyn Lorent of Newton Falls.



Calling hours will be from Noon – 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home. The funeral will be at 2:00 p.m., Rev. Barry French will officiate.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 608 Crandon Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.



The family express a great thank you to the staff of Continuing Healthcare at the Ridge and Buckeye Hospice and Palliative Care for their kind and compassionate care of Sue.



Arrangements by Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home, Niles. Visit holetonyuhasz.com to share condolences.

