Zolton E. Pogany, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Zolton E. Pogany age 95, of Hubbard passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Zolton was born May 13, 1925 in Crescent, Ohio a son of Joseph and Caroline Nagy Pogany.

He was a truck driver for 45 years driving for several companies.

He was a member of Covenant Life Church in Hubbard.

Zolton was a veteran of the United States Army serving during World War II European Theater.

He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family: his wife, the former Helen Sosnowchick whom he married May 30, 1946; his son, Michael W. Pogany of Columbus, Ohio and one grandchild.

Beside his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, David; four brothers and four sisters.

There are no calling hours or services.

Memorial contributions may be made in Zolton’s memory to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Due to the current health situation, family and friends are encouraged to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

