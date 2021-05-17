Yvonne E. Garlich, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Yvonne E. Garlich, age 96 of North Lima, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Parkside Health Care Center in Columbiana after a short illness.

Yvonne was born January 12, 1925 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of Adin and Ethel Coolidge Mellinger.

Yvonne was a Godly woman whose affable nature and loving service for the Lord touched many lives. She complemented her husband, the Rev. Benjamin Garlich’s pastoral ministry until his death in 2000. She retained a circle of friends that span the globe and until recently kept in touch with most.

She was a member of Boardman Baptist Church.

Her husband, Benjamin H. Garlich whom she married in November 1945 shortly after his return from service in World War II, passed away in 2000.

She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family, Patricia Gale of Mentor, Ohio, Sandra Keifer of Columbiana, Ohio, Benjamin (Karen) Garlich of Middlefield, Ohio and David (Deborah) Garlich of North Lima, Ohio; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She also leaves her sister, Charlotte (Bill) Evankovich of North Lima.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, two sisters, three brothers and sons-in-law, Paul Gale and Al Keifer.

There will be calling hours on Friday, May 21, 2021 from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home, 407 West Liberty Street, Hubbard, Ohio.

Services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, May 22, 2021 with calling hours prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at Boardman Baptist Church, 1207 Shields Road, Youngstown, Ohio.

Due to COVID-19 safety precautions will be taken at both Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home and Boardman Baptist Church, the six-foot rule will be honored and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allow please wear a mask.

Yvonne will be laid to rest at Paradise Cemetery in Canfield.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Boardman Baptist Church-Building Fund, 1207 Shields Road, Youngstown, OH 44511.

