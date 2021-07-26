William L. Taylor, Sr., Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William L. Taylor, Sr. age 83, of Hubbard passed away on Sunday July 25, 2021 at Liberty Health Care Center.

William was born January 31, 1938 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of Frederick L. and Vera Jones Taylor.

He was a truck driver for many years at JW Jones & Sons, Allstate and PIE.

William was an avid camper and had camped for over 50 years at Shenango Lake. He also enjoyed boating, fishing, traveling, cruising and loved spending time with his family.

He was a member of Four Mile Run Christian Church and was a veteran of the United States Army.

William will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family; his wife the former Ella Nicholson whom he married February 27, 1960; his children Rick (Fran) Taylor Sr. of Austintown; David (Carol) Taylor; William (Toni) Taylor Jr.; Brenda (Bruce) Dripps; all of Hubbard; 43 grandchildren and 67 great grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson.

He also leaves his siblings; Richard (Laurie) Taylor of Austintown; and Linda (Daryl) Oviatt of Southington.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his son William John Taylor, two great grandsons and a sister JoAnn McCauley.

There will be services held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday July 29, 2021 with calling hours on Wednesday July 28, 2021 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. and on Thursday July 29, 2021 prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Four Mile Run Christian Church 701 N. Four Mile Run Road Youngstown, Ohio 44515.

