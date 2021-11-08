William L. Ryser, Sr., Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William L. Ryser, Sr., age 82 of Brookfield, passed away on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

William was born February 12, 1939 in Hubbard, Ohio a son of Edward E., Sr. and Barbara M. Rudolph Ryser.

He was a 1958 graduate of Hubbard High School and a member of Hubbard Sports Hall of Fame for football and Hubbard Gridiron Club.

Bill was a farmer on the family farm and a welder/fitter at GATX in Masury retiring in 1981.

He was a member St. Thomas the Apostle Parish in Vienna.

Bill was a veteran of the United States Army, a member and past commander of Hubbard VFW Post 3767.

He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family: his wife, the former Stella J. Papa, whom he married July 18, 1970; his son, William L., Jr. (Tracey) Ryser of Lauderdale by the Sea, Florida; his daughter, Jennifer R. (Scott) Dring of Dublin, Ohio and five grandchildren, Jacob, Sarah, Tyler, Aidan and Liv. He also leaves his brothers, Donald L. (Anna) Ryser of Hartford, Ohio and Thomas P. (Jeanette) Ryser of Hubbard, Ohio and his sister-in-law, Doris Ryser.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Edward Ryser, Jr.

There will be a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 12, 2021, with calling hours prior to the Mass from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at St. Thomas the Apostle Parish in Vienna.

Family and friends may also call on Thursday, November 11, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made in Bill’s memory to Hubbard VFW Post 3767, 710 West Liberty Street, Hubbard, OH 44425.

