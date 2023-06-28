YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William L. Happney, age 59 of Youngstown passed away peacefully on Friday, June 23, 2023 at home.

William was born August 8, 1963 in Prince George’s County, Maryland a son of James and Elizabeth R. Charlton Happney.

He was a 1982 graduate of Hubbard High School.

He worked for various companies doing construction for many years.

William was a proud veteran who honorably served our country in the United States Army during the Gulf War.

He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family; his children, Sarah Elizabeth (Bobby Jones) White-Jones of Wichita Falls, Texas; Amanda Christina (Craig) McDanold of Missoula, Montana, Ashley Nichole (Zachary) Schikora of Missoula, Montana, William Donald Happney of Youngstown and Chelsea Cohol of Hubbard, and eight grandchildren.

He also leaves his siblings, Rodney L. Happney of Warren, Sharon K. Perfilio of Warren, James L. Happney of Youngstown, Rebecca Hutto of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Bobbie Jo (Ed) Beadling of Austintown and Kimberly Ann (Donald) Lucas-Palm of Austintown.

His parents preceded him in death.

There will be a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday July 1, 2023 with calling hours prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

William will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Valley 5190 Market Street Youngstown, Ohio 44512.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of William L. Happney, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Thursday June 29, at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.