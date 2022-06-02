CORTLAND, Ohio. (MyValleyTributes) – William L. “Billy” Stoneburner III, age 57, of Cortland passed away on Sunday May 29, 2022 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren, Ohio.

William was born October 13, 1964 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of William & Yvonne Stoneburner.

Bill attended Fairhaven School and graduated in 1986.

After graduation he worked at the Champion workshop.

Bill lived in a group home in Mecca for 36 years and shared the home with Patrick McKenna, they were like brothers. His provider is Consumer Support Services.

In spite of his handicap Bill enjoyed a full life. He loved traveling in the Winnebago motorhome, bike riding, roller skating and especially horseback riding.

Bill was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Hubbard.

Bill leaves to cherish his memories, his mother Carolyn J. Stoneburner, his brother Bob (Darlene) Teno of Clarence, New York and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father William, his brothers Harold Stoneburner, Robert Stoneburner and Steve Teno, a sister Brenda Stoneburner and grandparents William & Clara Stoneburner and Eugene & Marjorie Klingensmith.

Private services for family and caregivers will be held at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made in Bill’s memory to First United Methodist Church 48 Church Street Hubbard, Ohio 44425.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of William L. Stoneburner III, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Friday, June 3 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.