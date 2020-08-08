William Kinnick, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Kinnick age 80, of Hubbard passed away surrounded by his loving family on Friday, August 7, 2020 at St. Elizabeth’s Youngstown Hospital.

William was born October 31, 1939 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of William and Helen Kristian Kinnick.

He was a 1957 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School, later graduated from Youngstown State University in 1968 with a bachelor’s of science degree and in 1972 got his master’s degree.

William was an educator for over 30 years for various school districts, retiring in 1995 and was also a self-employed professional artist.

He was a gifted artist and his collage VIII is in the permanent collection at the Butler Art Institute. He also has works in the Cleveland Art Institute and the Gimble Collection.

He was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Youngstown and a former member of Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

William served as a member of Hubbard Board of Education from 1976 to 1984 and also served as its president, former member of Hubbard Knights of Columbus, former Hubbard Park Board member and was a Youngstown State University Alumni.

He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps serving from 1957-1960.

He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family his soul mate, the former Margaret “Peg” Rovnak whom he married July 29, 1973; his daughter, Adrienne Kinnick of Hubbard and his other daughters, Kelli Bobersky of Girard, Ohio, and Molly Halliday of Cortland, Ohio; his Bichon dog, Andy, was his constant companion.

He also leaves his sister, Gloria “Dee” Sakara of Canfield, Ohio.

His parents preceded him in death.

The family would like to thank the staff of St. Elizabeth Hospital especially the eighth floor nurses and surgical intensive care nurses and Doctor Brian Grober.

Per his wishes there will be a private prayer service at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home in Hubbard.

Memorial contributions may be made in William’s memory to Butler Institute of American Art 524 Wick Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44503.

Due to the current health situation, family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 10, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

