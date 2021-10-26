William K. Kroner, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William K. Kroner, age 61, formerly of Hubbard, passed away on Sunday, October 24, 2021, at Austinburg Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Austinburg, Ohio.

William was born May 24, 1960, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of George Karl and Sophie Povec Kroner, Sr.

William was a 1978 graduate of Hubbard High School where he played football and was known as “Grendel”.

After many years in Colorado driving truck, he returned to the area and drove for Strimbu Trucking and later followed his passion by starting a pig farm.

He was the resident council president while living at Austinburg Rehabilitation Center.

William enjoyed gardening and loved to cook.

William was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Hubbard.

His wife, the former Roberta D. Conley, whom he married June 18, 1988, passed away September 18, 2003.

He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his siblings, George K. (Mary Anne) Kroner, Jr., of Cary, North Carolina, John J. Kroner, Sr., (Victoria Collier) of Boardman, Ohio, Susan K. Wynn of Struthers, Ohio, Nancy A. (Paul) Keslar of Hubbard and several nieces; nephews and cousins.

Besides his parents; he was preceded in death by his wife.

There will be services held at 1:00 p.m., on Friday, October 29, 2021, with calling hours prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., at Grace Lutheran Church in Hubbard.

The family strongly suggests that all visitors wear a mask.

William will be laid to rest at Maple Grove Cemetery in Hubbard.

Memorial contributions may be made in William’s memory to Grace Lutheran Church, 111 Hall Avenue Hubbard, Ohio, 44425.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of William K. Kroner, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, October 27 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.