HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William J. Bullock, Jr., age 92, of Hubbard, passed away on Monday, December 6, 2021, at Sharon Regional Medical Center.

William was born August 16, 1929, in Masury, Ohio a son of William J., Sr. and Esther Branfield Bullock.

He was a 1947 graduate of Brookfield High School.

He was a programmer at Wean Industries of Austintown formerly McKay Machine for many years retiring in 1991. He also was a bus driver for many years for Hubbard School System

William spent his retirement in Florida and back to Hubbard in 2018.

William was a member of Masury Methodist Church, where he sang in the choir and was a trustee.

He was a veteran of the United States Army serving during the Korean War.

His wife the former Dorothy Hinerman whom he married October 10, 1953, passed away May 5, 2021.

He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family; his children Marilyn Stepuk of Brandon, Mississippi, James W. (Cindy) Bullock of Hubbard, Donald R. (Carole) Bullock of Houston, Texas, Charles W. (Amy) Bullock of Bonita Springs, Florida and Glenn E. (Lori) Bullock of Hubbard; 12 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife.

There are private services on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

William will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

