HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Fleckenstein, age 98, formerly of Hubbard passed away on Thursday February 9, 2023 at Holy Cross Hospital in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

William was born February 25, 1924 in Reynoldsville, Pennsylvania. a son of William T. & Agnes Withers Fleckenstein and came to Hubbard in 1957.

William was the manager of Radio Station WHOT for 34 years retiring in 1989.

He was a member of Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Hubbard.

His parents preceded him in death.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial with the Rev. Michael Swierz officiating at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday February 23, 2023 at Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Hubbard.

William will be laid to rest at St. Rose Cemetery in Hermitage.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

