William F. Longley Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There will be services held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 28, 2019 at Corner House Christian Church in Hubbard for William F. Longley, age 84, of Hubbard, who passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

William was born April 15, 1935 in Sharon, Pennsylvania a son of Frank E. and Catherine Bayer Longley.

He was a 1954 graduate of Sharon High School.

Bill was a baseball coach for many years and was a former president and board member of Hubbard Park & Rec Board.

He was a welder at GATX for 28 years where he was a past union president, later worked for the City of Hubbard in charge of maintenance for all the city parks and in the maintenance department for Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

Bill was a member of Corner House Christian Church where he was an elder for many years and a Sunday School teacher.

He was a veteran of the United States Army.

He will be sadly missed and remembered by his family: his wife, the former Judith E. Duke whom he married August 26, 1960; his daughters, Laura L. (James) Burks of Indianapolis, Indiana, Patricia A. (Joseph) Vitullo of Boardman, Mary Kay (Stephen) Puncekar of Hubbard and Wendy (John) Trickett of Hubbard; 14 grandchildren and a great-grandson.

He also leaves his brothers, Patrick Longley of Hartford, Ohio and Gary (Paula) Longley of Smyrna, Tennessee.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Daniel Longley and his sister, Frances “Ginger” Longley.

There will be calling hours on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home and Friday, June 28, 2019 prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Corner House Christian Church.

He will be laid to rest at Corner House Church Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Bill’s memory to Corner House Christian Church Mission Fund, 6954 Chestnut Ridge Road, Hubbard, OH 44425.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 26 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.

