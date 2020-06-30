William Bauder, Brookfield Township, Ohio

BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Bauder, age 66, of Brookfield Township passed away surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at his residence.

William was born December 19, 1953 in New Castle, Pennsylvania,a son of William M. and Elizabeth “Betty” M. Rabel Bauder.

He was a truck driver for many years at several different trucking companies.

William will be sadly missed and remembered by his children, William G. (Michelle) Bauder of Brookfield Township and Donna Seginak of Warren and five grandchildren, Andrew Bauder, Alijah Bauder, Lexi Bauder, Ayden Bauder and George Moore. He also leaves his sister Maryann (Michael) Myers of New Castle, Pennsylvania.

Beside his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, the former Carolyn Sveda and his sister, Dorothy.

There will be services held at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday July 2, 2020 at the Hubbard Church of the Nazarene, 1815 Cherry Lane Drive in Hubbard with calling hours prior to the service from 4:00 – 5:30 p.m. Due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be taken, the six-foot rule will be honored and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allows please wear a mask.

Anyone wishing to send flowers please have them delivered to Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home, 407 West Liberty Street, Hubbard, OH 44425.

William will be laid to rest at Brookfield Township Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in William’s memory to Life Changers Outreach, 732 Russell Avenue, Akron, OH 44307.

Due to the current health situation, family and friends are encouraged to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

