William B. Crawford, Sr., Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William B. Crawford, Sr., 84, of Hubbard, passed away on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

William was born February 7, 1936, in Perry, Pennsylvania, a son of Ralph and Violet Stewart Crawford.

He was a truck driver for various companies for many years and later, a security guard for Alfa Security.

William was a member of Chestnut Ridge Church of God in Hubbard.

He enjoyed watching sports, NASCAR and football. He especially enjoyed watching his grandson, who was a wrestler and his granddaughter, who was a cheerleader.

William was a veteran of the United States Marines.

William will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family; his wife, the former Joyce P. Terry, whom he married November 25, 1970; his children, Tammie (Gilbert) DeMello of Coitsville, Michael Crawford of Hubbard, Christopher Crawford of Knoxville, Tennessee and Cynthia Crawford of Youngstown; stepson, Randy James Olson of Jamestown, New York; 18 grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren and his dog, Sir Prince.

He also leaves his sister, Melissa Schuppenhauer of Jamestown, New York and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, William Crawford, Jr.; grandson, William Crawford III and brothers Dwayne Crawford, Paul Crawford and Gene Crawford.

There will be services held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at Chestnut Ridge Church of God in Hubbard, with calling hours prior to the service, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be taken. The six-foot rule will be honored and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allow please wear a mask.

Memorial contributions may be made in William’s memory to Chestnut Ridge Church of God at 7215 Chestnut Ridge Road, Hubbard, OH 44425.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Due to the current health situation, family and friends are encouraged to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

To send a flower arrangement to the family of William B. Crawford Sr., please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, December 22 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.