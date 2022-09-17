LIBERTY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wilda Berndt Clifton passed away peacefully Friday, September 16, in her home of 65 years in Liberty Township.

She was born July 16, 1924 in Youngstown, the first born of Carl and Pearl Furbee Berndt.

Wilda graduated from Vienna High School in 1942 and from Bowling Green State University in 1945 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Education. She was president of the Phratia Sorority at Bowling Green and brought the local sorority into Alpha Gamma Delta. She was also in a national business honor society. She then taught at Perrysville High School from 1945 to 1947.

She met Kenneth Clifton in June 1946 at Liberty Presbyterian Church Sunday School class and they married there in July 26, 1947.

She has served as a deacon and elder at Liberty Presbyterian Church and has been a faithful member for over 70 years.

She taught at Girard High School from 1947-1950 and retired to start a family. From 1952-1967 she was busy raising their five children and serving at the church as youth leader. In 1967 she returned to teaching at Hubbard High School, retiring in 1984. She was a life member of the Trumbull County Retired Teachers and Ohio Retired Teachers.

Wilda and Ken enjoyed exploring the United States and purchased their first travel trailer in 1963. Their first big trip took the family to Yellowstone. They were members of the Waggin Wheels Trailer Club, enjoying monthly weekends and annual caravans for over 40 happy years. Both served as president of the club.

Wilda and Ken enjoyed 23 years of retirement together and went on many extended vacations in their motorhome including a trip to Alaska. They also travelled to Hawaii, the British Isles, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Wilda was preceded in death by her husband Ken in 2007 and her son Russell in 2008. Her son-in-law Charles Mitchell passed in 2011 and her younger brothers Tom and Bruce have also passed.

Wilda shared her home with her son Tim and daughter Laurie for the past several years. Laurie and Wilda went on a cruise through the Panama Canal in 2012. In 2014 Wilda decided she wanted to take one last big trip. All three sailed together from Florida to Madeira, Barcelon, Rome, Naples and Venice. Wilda would slyly smile when people would assume her and Laurie were sisters, which happened more often than you would believe. She would also run into former students all the time although she could only remember the really good ones and the really bad ones.

Wilda is survived by her daughter Lynn (Michael) Vittorio of Boardman; daughter, Laurie Mitchell of Liberty; sons, Ronald of Boardman and Timothy of Liberty; grandchildren, Amanda Clifton (Mike Minnow), Rachel Clifton (Brandon Rankin), James Kenneth Clifton and Christopher Vittorio (Shayn Smith); great-grandchildren Cameron, George Michael, Frankie and Charlee. She was definitely the matriarch of the family and we will all miss her and cherish her memory.

There will be services held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday September 19, 2022 with calling hours prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Wilda will be laid to rest at Maple Grove Cemetery in Hubbard.

