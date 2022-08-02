HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wickham F. Flower, age 96, formerly of Hubbard passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages, Florida.

Wickham was born July 8, 1926 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of Walton E. and Frances Cartwright Flower.

Wickham was a machinist for many years at U.S. Steel.

He enjoyed tennis and golf, was a member of Hubbard VFW golf league, Truscon Golf League and Over 50 Golf League.

He was a Mason and past Master of Hillman Lodge #481, and member of Wick Lodge # 481, York Rite of Youngstown and St. John’s Commandery of Youngstown.

He had been a member of First Christian Church of Youngstown which later merged with Disciples Christian Church.

Wickham was a veteran of the United States Navy serving during World War II from 1944-1946 and Korean War from 1950-1952; a member of Hubbard VFW Post 3767, Korean War Veterans Association, VFW and AMVETS in Florida.

His wife, the former Gloria M. Gibson, whom he married December 3, 1948, passed away September 14, 2018.

Wickham will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his children, David J. (Elaine) Flower of Youngstown, Wickham F. (Patricia) Flower II of Cape Coral, Florida and Gwen S. (Dennis) McHugh of The Villages, Florida; four grandchildren, Debbie Amendolea, David Flower, Robert Flower and Wickham F. Flower III and nine great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife; his son, Mark and sister, Naomi Schontz.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, August 6, 2022, with calling hours prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Wickham will be laid to rest at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Disciples Christian Church, 565 Boardman-Canfield Road, Boardman, OH 44512.

