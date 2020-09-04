Vivian L. Clifton, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vivian L. Clifton, age 91 of Youngstown passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Ohio Living Park Vista in Youngstown.

Vivian was born February 16, 1929 in Bethesda, Ohio a daughter of William and Lillie M. Groves Clifton.

She was a 1947 graduate of North High School.

Vivian was a bookkeeper for 30 years, first at Youngstown Foundry and later Snyder-Bentley Company in Youngstown retiring in 1994.

She was an active member of the former Coitsville Presbyterian Church where she was an elder, trustee, member of Women’s Association serving as a past president and was in the choir.

Vivian was a member of McGuffey Historical Society, Coitsville Historical Society, Mahoning County Historical Society and also a former member and trustee of Jackson Cemetery Association.

She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family; her sister-in-law, Wilma Clifton of Hubbard.

Beside her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, William J. Clifton.

There will be services held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday September 9, 2020 with calling hours prior to the service from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home, 407 West Liberty Street, Hubbard. Due to COVID-19 safely precautions will be taken, the six-foot rule will be honored and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allow please wear a mask.

Vivian will be laid to rest at Jackson Cemetery.

