Violet L. Baker, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Violet L. Baker, age 98, formerly of Hubbard, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 21, 2020 at O’Brien Memorial Health Care Center in Masury.

Violet was born August 14, 1921 in Johnstown, Pennsylvani, a daughter of Harlo Samuel and Grace Cruickshank Purdy.

She was a 1940 graduate of The Rayen School in Youngstown.

Violet was a lab tech for Dr. Harvey in Youngstown for 13 years.

She was a member of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Youngstown and was a volunteer for the mental health program at the church.

She was involved in Boy Scouts, Youngstown Masonic Rainbow Girls, a member of Hubbard Masonic Ladies Club and was a former executive secretary for the Youngstown Symphony.

Her husband Arthur R. Baker whom she married October 24, 1940 passed away April 21, 2002.

She will be sadly missed and remembered by her family: her son, Dennis (Shirley) Baker of Hubbard; her grandchildren, Lisa (Stephen) Benson, Denise Stubrich and Scott Baker and four great-grandchildren, Max, Alex, Justin and Emily.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; her brother, James Purdy and her sister, Betty Masi.

Private services were held for Violet at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

She was laid to rest at Tod Homestead Cemetery in Youngstown.

Special thanks to O’Brien Memorial Health Care and staff and Dr. D’Amore for all the wonderful care given to Violet.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.