Vincent G. Pompili, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vincent G. Pompili, age 87, formerly of Canfield and Hubbard passed away surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Avenue at Aurora located in Aurora, Ohio.

Vincent was born November 11, 1932 in Hubbard, Ohio a son of Eugene & Raphael Scarpine Pompili.

He was a 1949 graduate of Hubbard High School, and a 1960 graduate of Akron Barber College.

He was the owner of Vince’s Barber Shop in Hubbard since 1963.

He was a lifetime member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church of Hubbard, member of Saint Anne Ukrainian Catholic Church of Austintown, member of Knights of Columbus and was active in the Youngstown Cursillo Movement.

He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp.

His wife the former Mary Jane Cherniga whom he married in 1955 passed away January 8, 2016.

He will be sadly missed and remembered by his family; his daughter Karen Pompili Klasic (Kevin Klasic) of Lansdale, Pennsylvania.; his sons Dr. Vincent J. (Suzanne) Pompili of Moorestown, New Jersey; Eugene (Marie) Pompili of Hudson, Ohio and six grandchildren Kristen and Lauren Klasic; Maria and Caroline Pompili; Madeline and Jessica Pompili.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife and brothers John Pompili; Joseph Pompili Sr.; Edward G. Pompili; Paul Pompili; Eugene D. Pompili and sisters Dora Pompili; Philomena Pompili; Antoinette Foley and Lucille Hardin.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at 4:15 p.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020 at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Hubbard with calling hours prior to the Mass from 2:30 – 4:00 p.m.

Private interment will be at Green Haven Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Seton Catholic School 6923 Stow Road Hudson, Ohio 44236 at www.setoncatholicschool.org or Serenity Hospice 4491 Darrow Road Suite 1 Stow, Ohio 44224 at www.serenityhospiceoh.com

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

