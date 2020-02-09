Victoria A. Lewis, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There will be services held at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home for Victoria A. Lewis, age 82, of Hubbard, who passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Sharon Regional Health System.

Victoria was born July 30, 1937 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of Rocco & Mary A. Ferkula Naples.

She was a 1956 graduate of East High School.

She enjoyed going to the casino and out to eat. Over the years she became a mother to many of her children’s friends.

She was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

She will be sadly missed and remembered by her family; her husband, Ronald L. Lewis, whom she married November 22, 1958; her children, Robert (Kim) Lewis of Port St. Lucy, Florida, Victoria (David) Tyburski of Hubbard, Ronald (Georgette) Lewis, Jr. of Parkersburg, West Virginia; four grandchildren, Bobby Lewis, Desiree Lewis, Kia Pigott, Jaeleigh Smith and four great-grandchildren.

She also leaves her siblings, Barbara (Jerry) Cox of Madison, Ohio, Maggie Praznik of Florida, Fran D’Amico of Austintown, Ohio and Cathy (Rick) Galik of Austintown, Ohio.

There will be calling hours on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 prior to the service from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Victoria to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

