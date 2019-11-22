Victor A.E. SanSone, Macedonia, Ohio

MACEDONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Victor A.E. SanSone passed to his heavenly home on October 20, 2019, surrounded by loving family and friends.

Victor, fondly called “Mister V” by family and colleagues, was born in New Castle, Pennsylvania on April 16, 1937 to Eleanor Silvester.

He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force briefly before beginning his lifelong passion as an entrepreneur. He started out as a salesman before eventually owning the first Fred Astaire Dance Studio franchise east of the Mississippi.

Victor was a 10th degree black belt in karate and 1st degree black belt in jujitsu as well as president/founder of the American International Karate Association. For many years he taught generations of children and adults martial arts and self-defense. He was an innovator in martial arts, long before it was mainstream in the U.S. In 1968, he was the first to teach martial arts to police in the state of Ohio and received special letters of commendation from the state in 1971. He received a Presidential Citation for martial arts in 1971. He coached the first U.S. women’s karate team in international competition in 1975.

In later years, he was a promotor and co-founder of Great American Talent Agency with his wife, Darlene. He sponsored the Great American Halloween Parade in Youngstown, Ohio, and supported many charitable causes including the Muscular Dystrophy Association during his more than five decades as a business owner in the Trumbull County and Mahoning Valley areas.

Mister V was a charismatic, funny, inventive, passionate and creative man who loved his family deeply. He always was the center of the room when he entered. He loved America, music, writing, history, and animals, especially dogs. He taught his children to fight for what is right,and his fighting spirit was never more evident than in recent years. Those years were a gift to those closest to him. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife Darlene Omasta SanSone.

Victor leaves behind his loving children, Andrea SanSone Bowlby (John), formerly of New Castle; Arricca SanSone Schullo (Gregory); Marc (Beverly); Craig, and Todd and his grandchildren, Andrew and Zachary, and Danielle and Justin, and many family friends.

He will be interred in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies on Friday November 22, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. with full military honors.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or a dog rescue organization of your choice.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.