Veda A. Wright, Coalburg, Ohio

COALBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Veda A. Wright, age 84, of Coalburg, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020, at Liberty Health Care Center.

Veda was born November 17, 1935, in Coalburg, Ohio, a daughter of Leonard Elton and Grace E. McFall Clark.

She was a 1953 graduate of Hubbard High School.

For many years Veda was an accounting clerk at Cold Metal Products in Youngstown.

She was a member of Coalburg United Methodist Church, organist for many years, a member of Friendship Class and a member of American Guild of Organists.

Her husband, Philip D. Wright, whom she married July 15, 1967, passed away February 25, 1978.

She will be sadly missed and remembered by her family, her cousins; Warren (Diane) Clark of Brookfield, Ohio, Darla VanDyke of Wheaton, Illinois, Carl (Connie) Butcher of Strongsville, Ohio, Lois Butcher of Brookpark, Ohio and all her friends from church and her fellow organ player friends.

There will be a memorial service on Monday, July 20, 2020, at 7 p.m., at Coalburg United Methodist Church.

Veda will be laid to rest at Corner House Cemetery in Hubbard.

Memorial contributions may be made in Veda’s memory to American Cancer Society 525 N. Broad Street Canfield, Ohio 44406 or Hubbard Christians In Action, Food Bank C/O First Baptist Church 59 Orchard Avenue Hubbard, Ohio 44425.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Due to the current health situation family and friends are encouraged to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.