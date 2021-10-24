Vance C. Edwards, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vance Christopher “Chris” Edwards, age 67, of Hubbard passed away on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at home.

Chris was born January 12, 1954 in Akron, Ohio a son of Vance and Doris (neé Zimmerman) Edwards.

He was a machine repairman by trade in Dayton, Ohio at Monarch Marking and Pitney Bowes for most of his working career and also spent time doing landscaping and gardening work on the side.

Chris was an avid Cleveland Browns fan and enjoyed fishing, camping and riding his motorcycle. He also enjoyed spending time with his family, baking cookies and grilling BBQ. He will forever be remembered for his sense of humor and his silly, original songs that made everyone laugh.

He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family, his mother, Doris Edwards of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio; his wife of 11 years, Patti Jo (neé Pritchard) Edwards; his children, Katie (Scott) Lee of New Albany, Ohio, Kristen (Travis) Meeks of Centerville, Ohio, Kurtis Edwards of Centerville, Ohio and stepchildren, Shannon (Ron) VanLoozen of Aynor, South Carolina and Jaime (Neil) Lotarski of Streetsboro, Ohio and grandchildren, Hunter Lee, Max Lee, Ava Lee, Colton Meeks and stepgrandchildren, Carly Hagley (Bill Sawaska), Riley Dirk, Noah Dirk, Kyle Dirk, Bryce Dirk, Camille Lotarski, Delaney VanLoozen and Brock VanLoozen and two great-stepgranddaughters, Leiannah Seligman and Lyla Jo Sawaska.

He also leaves his siblings, Jack (Marilyn) Edwards of Stow, Ohio, Janice (Sam) Triola of Stow, Ohio; sister-in-law, Rosalind Edwards of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, Paul (Ginny) Edwards of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, Patricia (Jim) Canterbury of Dublin, Ohio and Joseph (Eva) Edwards of Chagrin Falls, Ohio and many cousins and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Vance Edwards; his brother, Henry “Hank” Edwards and his granddaughter, Taylor Meeks.

Calling hours and services will be held at an undetermined time in the future.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Vance C. Edwards, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.