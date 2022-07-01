HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tyler J. Anderson, age 24, of Hubbard passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 in Brookfield, Ohio.

Tyler was born December 23, 1997 a son of Angela L. Shelley Swogger and a biological son of Donald Anderson.

He was a 2016 graduate of Hubbard High School and after graduation he joined the United States Marine Corps and was stationed in Hawaii with Infantry 3/3.

Tyler started playing football at a very young age, starting with Niles Little Red Dragons, Lakeview Bulldogs and Hubbard Little Eagles thru Hubbard High School Eagles. When Tyler first moved to Hubbard, he was known as “Niles”, then thru high school they nicknamed him “Tanderson”.

He was an avid Cincinnati Bengals fan.

Tyler worked at Eddie Kane Steel in Masury, Ohio.

Ty was a very memorable, loveable, social butterfly. He talked to anyone that he came into contact with. Ty was a very generous man, starting from childhood he would give you the shirt off of his back if you needed it.

Tyler will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family: his parents, Angela and David Swogger of Hubbard and his brothers, Brandon T. Anderson of Mercer, Pennsylvania and Nicholas A. Wells of Niles, Ohio. He also leaves his grandparents, Pat Shelley (fiancé, David Shaffer) of Niles, Ohio and Bob (Judy) Shelley of Hubbard, Ohio; his aunt, Jennifer Shelley (Gary) DeFrance of Liberty, Ohio; his niece, Emerson Anderson and cousin, Zoe.

There will be services held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, with calling hours prior to the service from 12:00 Noon – 2:00 p.m, at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made in Tyler’s memory to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516 or Buckeye Military Families at their link on Facebook.

