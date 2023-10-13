HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tracy A. Eakin, age 63 of Hubbard passed away at home on Thursday, October 12, 2023.

Tracy was born August 17, 1960 in Sharon, Pennsylvania. a daughter of Francis & Edith Pennabaker Cunningham.

She was a 1978 graduate of Hubbard High School.

Tracy was a housekeeper for various homes in the area for many years.

She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family; her parents, her husband Gary Eakin; sons Frank (Tory) Celender of Bentleyville, Pennsylvania, Joseph (Krystyna) Celender of Girard, Ohio andGary Eakin of Bentleyville, Pennsylvania and six grandchildren, Ryce, Belle, Alexis, Olivia, O.J. and Terrin.

She also leaves her brother, Warren J. Cunningham of Savannah, Georgia.

She was preceded in death by her son, Regis Celender.

Per her wishes there are no services.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

