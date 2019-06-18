Tina Marie McCaughtry Obituary

WOOSTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) There will be a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home for Tina Marie McCaughtry age 50, of Wooster who passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019.

Tina was born June 16, 1968 in Warren, Ohio a daughter of Frank and Gloria Russomanno Simon.

She was an accountant and office manager at AC Split Bolt.

She was an avid Steelers fan, enjoyed working out, spending time at the beach and pool and loved taking adventures like zip lining and sky diving. She also was a volunteer at the Wayne County Dog Shelter and loved her fur babies Cody, Keano, Sierra, Precious, Niko and Harley.

She will be sadly missed by her family: her husband, Thomas McCaughtry of Wooster whom she married June 15, 1991; her mother, Gloria (Homer) Elberty of Pennsylvania; her father, Frank Simon of North Carolina; her brother, Frank (Denise) Simon of Liberty Township; her niece and Goddaughter, Marissa Simon of Columbus.

Her niece, Amanda Simon, preceded her in death.

Memorial contributions may be made in Tina’s memory to Wayne County Dog Shelter, 5694 Burbank Road, Wooster, OH 44691.

Inurnment will be at Churchill Cemetery in Liberty Township.

There will also be a memorial service held at a later date in Wooster, with McIntire, Bradham & Sleek Funeral Home assisting the family with the arrangements.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolence.

