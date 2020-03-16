Tina Marie Laney, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tina Marie Laney, age 63, of Hubbard, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at home.

Tina was born May 22, 1956 in Warren, Ohio a daughter of Joseph and June Dubiecki Zavatchen.

She was a cook at Yankee Lake Ballroom and worked in the deli at Palumbo’s.

Tina will be sadly missed and remembered by her family: her children, Glenn (Alexis) Laney of Vienna, Ohio, Jeremy Laney of Hubbard, Eric (Consetta Bell) Laney of Struthers, Ohio and Easton (Tiffany) Laney of Hubbard and eight grandchildren, Kyle Laney, Haylee Cozadd, Bryce Cozadd, Aiden Laney, Addilynn Laney, Austin Laney, Erica Laney and Ryder Laney. She also leaves her siblings, Edith (Joseph) Patrick of Warren, Vanessa (Melvin) Baird of Kinsman, Margaret (Ron) Rufener of Warren and John (Tina) Dubiecki of Youngstown.

Her parents preceded her in death.

There will be a celebration of life and luncheon in Tina’s honor on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the Fowler Community Center, 3364 Youngstown Kingsville Road, Cortland, OH 44410 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made in Tina’s memory to the Laney family for funeral expenses.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home in Hubbard.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 17, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.