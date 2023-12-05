HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tina D. Whited, age 63, of Hubbard, passed away on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, at Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Tina was born January 14, 1960, in Clarion, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Ronald and Shirley Crissman Tremba.

She was a 1979 graduate of Hubbard High School.

Tina enjoyed playing bingo and was a good friend helping people in their time of need.

She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family; her parents, Ronald and Shirley; her husband, Gerald Whited whom she married October 22, 2021 and sisters, Crystal (Robert) Kopas of Brookfield, Ohio and Carrie (Mark) Treharn of Girard, Ohio; several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

There will be a memorial service at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, December 9, 2023, with calling hours prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

