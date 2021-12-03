Thomas Martin Hettrick, Hubbard, Ohio

Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home

September 29, 2021

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Obit Generic
More from MyValleyTributes

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Martin Hettrick; age 80; formerly of Hubbard passed away on September 29, 2021.

Thomas was born May 17, 1941 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of Berl & Ruth Kesner Hettrick.

He graduated from Hubbard High School in 1959.

Thomas had a long distinguished career at K-Mart.

He was veteran of the United States Army.

He will be sadly missed by his family; his wife Sherna; and his sons Jerry Hettrick of Michigan and Tom Hettrick of Seattle, Washington.

He also leaves his siblings; Dick (Rhonda) Hettrick; Judy (Dick) Price both of Hubbard and Jan Bolchak (Bill) of Canfield.

Family and friends may visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Thomas M. Hettrick, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com