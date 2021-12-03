Thomas Martin Hettrick, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Martin Hettrick; age 80; formerly of Hubbard passed away on September 29, 2021.
Thomas was born May 17, 1941 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of Berl & Ruth Kesner Hettrick.
He graduated from Hubbard High School in 1959.
Thomas had a long distinguished career at K-Mart.
He was veteran of the United States Army.
He will be sadly missed by his family; his wife Sherna; and his sons Jerry Hettrick of Michigan and Tom Hettrick of Seattle, Washington.
He also leaves his siblings; Dick (Rhonda) Hettrick; Judy (Dick) Price both of Hubbard and Jan Bolchak (Bill) of Canfield.
Family and friends may visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.
To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Thomas M. Hettrick, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.