Thomas G. Bell, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas G. Bell, age 83, of Hubbard passed away on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Omni Manor Nursing Home.

Thomas was born August 12, 1937 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of Harold W. and Helen M Wylam Bell.

He was a 1955 graduate of Hubbard High School.

Thomas was a line worker at Amweld Building Products for many years retiring in 2000.

He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He also enjoyed bowling, model trains, reading and sports.

He was a veteran of the United States Army.

Thomas will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family; his wife, the former Patty Pugh, whom he married July 6, 1990; his children, Christina Neeley of Hubbard and John W. (Rachel) Angelo of Etna, Ohio; six grandchildren Jonathan Neeley, Caitlin Neeley and fiancé Christopher Brown, Christopher Neeley, Layla Angelo, Paige Angelo and Evelyn Angelo and one great-grandson, Colton Brown.

He also leaves his brother, William (Shirley) Bell of Cortland, Ohio; several brothers and sisters-in-law and several nieces and nephews.

Beside his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters Doris Knagg and Lois Ezzo.

There are no calling hours or services.

Thomas will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Due to the current health situation, family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

To send a flower arrangement to the family of Thomas G. Bell, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.