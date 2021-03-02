Thomas F. Puncekar III, Austintown Township, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas F. Puncekar III, age 46, of Austintown Township passed away on Monday March 1, 2021 after being a patient for three weeks at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

Thomas was born November 26, 1974 in Youngstown a son of Thomas F. Jr. and Bonnie Rossi Puncekar.

He was a network engineer for many years working for various IT firms and was a baptized member of Struthers Church of Christ.

Thomas had a very charismatic personality, always so caring, kind and gentle. He could always tell a good joke and make you laugh. Even when he felt so bad, he put his feelings aside to show his love and caring for others. He enjoyed fishing and hunting when he was younger. He also enjoyed cooking, watching movies, and loved his cats; Larry, Burt and Geno. He also was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pittsburgh Penguins and never wanted to miss a game.

He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family; his wife the former Karen S. Bloomquist whom he married May 17, 2003; his step-daughter Dr. Stacey (Scott) Gruber of Suamico, Wisconsin; two step-grandchildren Zoe and Mya and his parents Thomas & Bonnie Puncekar of Poland.

He also leaves his brother Michael J. Puncekar of Poland.

He was preceded in death by his step-son Bryan Averso, an infant sister Nicole Lynn and an infant brother.

The family would like to thank nurses; Katie, Garrett, and Ceaira, for all their care and compassion. Special thanks to Dr. Barreiro, Dr. Marina and to Mike in Intensive Care for trying so hard to keep Tommy alive.

Memorial contributions may be made in Thomas’s memory to Angels for Animals 4750 W. South Range Road Canfield, Ohio 44406.

There will be no calling hours and the family will have a private service at a later date.

Thomas will be laid to rest at Lake Park Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

