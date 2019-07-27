Thomas F. Plumeret, Hubbard, Ohio – Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There were private services held on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home, for Thomas F. Plumeret, age 83, of Hubbard who passed away surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Hospice of the Valley Hospice House.

Tom was born September 21, 1935, in Sturgeon, Pennsylvania, a son of Frank E., Jr. and Evalyn B. Kagle Plumeret.

He was a 1953 graduate of Hubbard High School.

Tom worked for 41 years at Ohio Edison retiring in 1994 and was a veteran of the United States Air Force.

His wife the former Mary Ellen Bonnell whom he married April 18, 1958, passed away February 7, 1993.

He will be sadly missed and remembered by his family; his daughters, Lynne (Greg) Almasy, and Karen (Wally) Angelo, both of Hubbard; his grandchildren, Kristen (Angela) Angelo, Eric (Rachelle) Offerdahl, Sean (Josie) Offerdahl, Gary Offerdahl, Marcy Angelo, Courtney Angelo, Thomas Almasy and Lauren Almasy and his great-grandchildren, Idunn, Billy and Julian.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife.

Tom was laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.