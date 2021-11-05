Thomas E. O’Conner, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Thomas Edward O’Conner. He had diminishing health over the last couple of years and passed away on Monday, November 1, 2021.

Thomas is survived by his parents, Mark Sherman O’Conner, Sr. and Ella Ruth (Anderson) O’Conner, of Hubbard, Ohio and his brothers, Mark O’Conner and his wife, Sandra (Spangler), of Akron, Ohio and previously of Burton, Ohio and younger brother, Brian Scott of Burghill, Ohio. Tom also has two loving nieces, Elizabeth Joan and Amber Ruth O’Conner, who reside in Mayfield Heights, Ohio while attending school at Cleveland State University.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Earl and Sarah Anderson and Raymond and Jean O’Conner.

Thomas (Tom) was born May 9, 1966 in Grove City, Pennsylvania. His parents at that time resided in Mercer, Pennsylvania.

Tom was a 1984 graduate of Hubbard High School, member of French Club and National Honor Society. He graduated from Youngstown State University with BA degree in Computer Science.

While at college he worked at Sparkle Market for several years, until he moved to the greater Columbus area working in the computer field. In 2001 he moved to Mayfield Heights and worked in several positions for Realty One, Real Living and then Howard Hanna.

Tom was a lifelong avid reader and enjoyed working with and on computers both at home and work.

When younger he attended Grace Lutheran Church in Hubbard, Ohio.

Thomas was a Cub Scout and later a Boy Scout with Troop 97. He spent many of his younger years traveling and camping with his family. He will be greatly missed at holiday events and family dinners.

His memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 2:00 p.m., with calling hours prior to the service from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m., at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

