HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas E. Ensley, age 85, formerly of Hubbard, Ohio passed away at home on Monday March 27, 2023 in Rittman, Ohio.

Thomas was born December 6, 1937 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of William L. Sr. & Mary Elizabeth Hamilton Ensley.

He attended Hubbard High School and later graduated from Boardman High School in 1958.

Thomas was the owner and operator of Ensley Flowers in Boardman and worked at St. Elizabeth Hospital for over 32 years, retiring in 1997. He later worked at Dutting Floor Care, Guliano Restaurant, Shop ‘n Save, Nick’s Restaurant, Hubbard City crossing guard and Hubbard Schools crossing guard.

He was a lifelong member of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Youngstown, Ohio and most recently attended Hillside Baptist Church in Rittman.

His wife, the former Margaret F. Barnes, whom he married January 1, 1973 passed away November 28, 2003.

Thomas will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family; his daughter, Victoria Jean (Robert) Gowin of Newnan, Georgia; his step-daughter, Cheryl M. Foley of Rittman, Ohio and grandchildren, Jennifer (Donald) Gowing, Lauren Elizabeth (Cody) Shealy, Leta Ashley Foley, Kaitlyn Marie Foley and great-grandchildren, Colton James Gowing, Emerson Reese Gowing, Coen William Shealy and Evan Robert Shealy.

He also leaves his brother, James L. Ensley of Covington, Louisiana.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wives, Margaret F. Ensley and Donna Jean Stewart Ensley; step-son. Richard K. Foley; great-granddaughter, Makenna Gowing and brothers, Carl D. Ensley, Phillip M. Ensley and William L. Ensley, Jr.

There will be services held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 31, 2023 with calling hours prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Thomas will be laid to rest at Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. John’s Episcopal Church, 323 Wick Avenue Youngstown, OH 44503, American Heart Association, 840 Southwestern Run Youngstown, OH 44514 or American Cancer Society, 525 North Broad Street Canfield, OH 44406.

Family and friends are invited to the funeral home’s website at stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

