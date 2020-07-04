Thomas E. Albani, Sr., Masontown, PA

MASONTOWN, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas E. Abani, Sr. passed quietly from this earth in the early hours of Friday, July 3, 2020 after a lengthy illness.

Tom was born October 9, 1936 in French Hospital, New York City, New York. He grew up in Masontown, Pennsylvania with his parents, Angelo (Buff) Albani and Mary (Gradel) Albani, his sister Diana and his maternal grandmother.

His grandmother had immigrated from Serbia and as a result Tom was blessed growing up speaking two languages. The solid work ethic instilled in him by his family and his steadfast moral compass served him well throughout his life.

He married his high school sweetheart, Gloria (Gabeletto) on July 30, 1955. Rather than pursue a career in coal mining or farming (the Masontown “go-to” career paths), he took his new bride to Youngstown, Ohio. He became a machinist, employed by United Engineering (later to become Wean-United Engineering). He and his new bride resided briefly on Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown until 1959, when they moved to Hubbard. After retiring as a machinist, he began a second career as a certified orthotics fitter, working for his youngest son Steven. It was an opportunity to work with his son – a benefit he cherished.

In Hubbard, he and Gloria raised their three sons and became an active part of the community.

Tom was a volunteer fireman for over 25 years. He coached minor league baseball, and he and Gloria regularly attended Central Christian Church of Hubbard. He was also a member of the Masonic Temple, Sulgrave Lodge.

Tom absolutely loved the outdoors. He spent time fishing anywhere there was water (short of the bathtub!) and hunted different game throughout the U.S and Canada. His adventurous spirit naturally had him camping and hiking at every opportunity. These excursions, often with various family members in tow, allowed him to shine as a mentor and a guide throughout life – a gift his family enjoyed and benefitted from immensely. In the late 1960’s he and Gloria took their three sons across the USA in an 18 foot travel trailer for 10 weeks straight, if living in that close quarters with one another over 10 weeks is not a testament to true love of family (they all survived!), what is?

Tom was preceded in death by the love of his life, Gloria, his wife of 63 years, and by his parents.

He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his three sons, Dr. Thomas E. (Karen Darko) Albani, Jr. of Boardman, Ohio, Michael A. Albani of Los Angeles, California and Steven A. (Kelly Kitching) Albani of El Paso, Texas; his nine grandchildren, each of whom he could not have been more proud, Meagan, Thomas J. (Michelle Menegay), Tony, David, Sarah, Stefan (Belinda Brattain), Rebecca, Matthew and Shayne; his beloved sister, Diana Farrier of Masontown, Pennsylvania.

As requested by Tom, there will very reluctantly be no calling hours or remembrance service. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512, or the Midlothian Free Clinic, 201 Wick Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44503.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home in Hubbard.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 5, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.